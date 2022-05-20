Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Stephen G. Kasnet Sells 19,213 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 5,795,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 717,275 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

