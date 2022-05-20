Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) Insider David Wheeler Purchases 3,500,000 Shares

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYXGet Rating) insider David Wheeler purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).

Tyranna Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in the Weebo Gold Project comprising approximately 69 square kilometers of ground east of the Jaguar base metal mine; and Pacific Express nickel project, which consists of a license for approximately 108 kilometers, as well as Dragon and Knight nickel projects.

