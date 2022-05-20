UBS Group Cuts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to 2,600.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from 2,880.00 to 2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.00.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

