UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UGI stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in UGI by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in UGI by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

