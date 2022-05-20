UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PATH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $17.13 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.