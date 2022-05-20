UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 214,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

