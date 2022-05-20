United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. 479,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

