United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.49 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

