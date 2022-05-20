Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.
UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 188.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
