Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

UEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

