Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
UEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.
In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.