Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $365,625.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $24,054.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 19,478,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714,434. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

