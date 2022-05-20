Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $365,625.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $24,054.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 19,478,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714,434. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
