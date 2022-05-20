Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Urban Edge Properties posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

