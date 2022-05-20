UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.