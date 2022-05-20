V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,396. V.F. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Get V.F. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.