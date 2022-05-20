V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.05.

NYSE:VFC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

