V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

Shares of VFC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. V.F. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $204,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

