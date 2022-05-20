V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

V.F. stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. V.F. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

