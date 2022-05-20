Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
VAL stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.
Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
