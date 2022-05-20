Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VAL stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $324,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

