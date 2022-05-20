Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 3.82 -$26.53 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.76 $642.99 million $2.82 6.75

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 329.09%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -14.64% -8.63% Amkor Technology 10.83% 24.26% 11.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Valens Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.