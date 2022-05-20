Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

