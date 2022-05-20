Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $74,555.00.
PCVX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 261,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

