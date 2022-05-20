Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Director Purchases $16,815.00 in Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $16,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VEC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $401.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,408,000 after buying an additional 445,170 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

