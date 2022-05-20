Velan Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
TSE:VLN opened at C$8.85 on Friday. Velan has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.94.
