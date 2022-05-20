Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index Sells 4,797 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Confluent stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 5,131,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

