Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index Sells 4,797 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Confluent stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 5,131,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $94.97.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
