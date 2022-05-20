Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $3,371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

