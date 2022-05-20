Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

