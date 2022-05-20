Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson Sells 2,144 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRSK traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.22. 894,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,722. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.96 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

