Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $485,703.84 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $168.22. 894,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

