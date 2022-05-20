Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Veritone has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

