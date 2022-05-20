Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.24. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

