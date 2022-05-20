Vincent P. Melvin Sells 5,334 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $117.79. 17,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,097. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.