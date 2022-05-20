Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Viomi Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $209.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIOT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 874.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 183,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

