Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vipshop by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,479,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 184,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

