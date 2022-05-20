VIQ Solutions Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for VIQ Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

VQS has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.27. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

