Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $26.00 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 94,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

