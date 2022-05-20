Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $35.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $177.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.37. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.