Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Announces $0.46 Semi-Annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $1,995,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 201,173 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.81) to GBX 146 ($1.80) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.