Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) CTO Christian Okonsky Purchases 20,000 Shares

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) CTO Christian Okonsky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 350,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,035.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Volcon stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,402. Volcon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65). As a group, analysts expect that Volcon, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Volcon by 250.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc and changed its name to Volcon, Inc in October 2020.

