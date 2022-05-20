Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.04 ($62.54).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €33.80 ($35.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.06 and its 200 day moving average is €45.96. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($63.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

