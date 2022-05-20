Vontier Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.02 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

