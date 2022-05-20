voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 43.65%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VJET opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

