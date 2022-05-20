voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Cut to $9.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of voxeljet stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 43.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in voxeljet by 32.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in voxeljet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

