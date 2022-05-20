voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Cut to $9.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of voxeljet stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.46.
voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 43.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.