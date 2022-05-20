voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,910. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.