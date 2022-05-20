voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.70% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
voxeljet stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,910. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
