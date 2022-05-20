Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €199.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €171.70 ($178.85).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €167.10 ($174.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a one year high of €177.75 ($185.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €159.17 and its 200 day moving average is €147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.