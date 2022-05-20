Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €171.70 ($178.85).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €167.10 ($174.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 1 year high of €177.75 ($185.16). The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.