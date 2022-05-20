Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €199.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €199.00 ($207.29) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €171.70 ($178.85).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €167.10 ($174.06) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a one year high of €177.75 ($185.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €159.17 and its 200 day moving average is €147.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

