Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several research analysts have commented on WD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.60 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

