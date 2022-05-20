Walmart Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.07 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.