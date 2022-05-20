Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. Walmart has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

