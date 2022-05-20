Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.07. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.